Cold Wave Alert For Maharashtra Till December 12: Mercury To Drop Over Next Two Days, Says IMD
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for many districts of Maharashtra, warning about cold wave conditions.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and dense fog warning for several states, including Maharashtra till December 12. Districts, including Nashik, Dhule, Pune are likely to experience cold wave conditions in isolated pockets during this period.
As a result, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts, advising people to stay indoors as much as possible. It also warned that many states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Vidarbha and West MP may experience severe cold on Wednesday.
ð¡ï¸ Cold Wave Warning !— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 9, 2025
Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Vidarbha & West MP may see severe cold till Dec 10.
Stay warm, stay indoors when possible, and look out for kids, elders & those in need. âï¸#ColdWaveWarning #StayWarm #WinterSafetyâ¦ pic.twitter.com/T2Wl6dJRKP
Cold Wave Alert For Maharashtra
According to the IMD, Dhule, Pune, Sholapur, Beed, Jalna, Shambhajinagar, Hingoli, and Nanded are among central Maharashtra districts that will “very likely experience cold wave conditions in isolated pockets” till December 12.
No such warning has been issued for coastal districts such as Mumbai and Thane.
IMD has issued a press release on the forecast and warning for the next five days. Check the PDF below for detailed Cold wave warning for Maharashtra.
ALSO READ
Mumbai Weather: Temperature To Fall Further, Cold Wave Alert Issued In Central Maharashtra — Details Inside
Cold Wave In India
The weather agency also warned that similar cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Haryana, North Interior Karnataka and Telangana till December 12.
Dense fog is also expected in many regions. Odisha could experience dense fog, especially during early hours till December 11. East Uttar Pradesh may experience fog till December 13, while Assam and Manipur are likely to have dense fog till December 14.
Minimum Temperature Forecast
On changes in minimum temperature, the IMD said that a gradual fall of around 2°C is expected in the next two days over the plains of Northwest India. Central India will see no significant change for the next two days, but a rise of 2–3°C is expected over the following five days.
Maharashtra may experience a gradual fall of 2–3°C in minimum temperatures over the next three days. Other parts of India are likely to have no significant change in minimum temperatures during the next seven days.
The IMD also predicted light rainfall or snowfall at isolated places over the Western Himalayan region from Dec. 13.