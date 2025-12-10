Cold Wave Alert For Maharashtra Till December 12: Mercury To Drop Over Next Two Days, Says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and dense fog warning for several states, including Maharashtra till December 12. Districts, including Nashik, Dhule, Pune are likely to experience cold wave conditions in isolated pockets during this period.

As a result, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts, advising people to stay indoors as much as possible. It also warned that many states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Vidarbha and West MP may experience severe cold on Wednesday.