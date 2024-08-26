Coast Guard Saves 11 Crew Members As Cargo Ship Sinks Off Sagar Islands

"Information was received by Coast Guard Haldia from Sagar VTS (Vessel Tracking System) yesterday. Coast Guard Dornier aircraft located it at 9:30 pm and ICG ships Sarang and Amogh reached position at 9:45 pm and commenced search and rescue mission," the spokesperson said.

"The Maritime Search & Rescue Coordination Centre, Chennai initially received a distress signal late in the evening on Aug. 25," the Coast Guard said.

"The Indian Coast Guard's regional headquarters (North East) in Kolkata promptly mobilised two ICG vessels and a Dornier aircraft to the site," it said.

"The Dornier aircraft, equipped with advanced night-capable sensors detected adrift life rafts and sighted survival red flares from the distressed crew," it said.

Guided by the aircraft, the ICG ship reached the coordinates where two life rafts were found tied together, housing the survivors, the Coast Guard said.