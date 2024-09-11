Coal Supply To Power Sector Falls To 58.07 Million Tonnes In August

Coal supply to the power sector fell by 5.4% in Aug. to 58.07 million tonnes, compared to the same month last year, according to an official statement on Tuesday. In August 2023, coal supply to the sector stood at 61.43 MT.

"In August 2024, the supply to the power sector was 58.07 MT, slightly below the 61.43 MT recorded in Aug. 2023," the coal ministry said. Ensuring coal supply to the power sector remains a priority, the ministry added.

Between April and August this fiscal year, supply to the power sector reached 338.75 MT, registering a growth of 4.13% over the 325.33 MT supplied during the year-ago period.

In terms of coal supply across the country during the April to Aug., it stood at 412.69 MT, with an increase of 5.17% compared to 392.40 MT during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

In Aug., however, coal supply fell slightly to 69.94 MT, compared to 75.19 MT in Aug. of the last fiscal year.

The country's coal production and supply trends during April-Aug. show a positive trajectory, despite some short-term variations in Aug. due to above normal precipitation impacting mining and mobility.

The coal ministry remains committed to meeting the country's energy demands through reliable coal production and supply.

In Aug., the overall coal production dropped to 62.67 MT from 67.76 MT in Aug. last year.

(With text inputs from PTI.)