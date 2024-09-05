Coal Ministry Issues Allocation Orders For Three Coal Mines
Out of the three mines, one is completely explored coal mine while the other two are partially explored coal mines, according to the Ministry of Coal.
The Ministry of Coal issued allocation orders for three coal mines—Machhakata (Revised), Kudanali Lubri, and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi—to NLC India Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., and Tangedco, respectively.
Out of the three mines, one is a completely explored coal mine, while the other two are partially explored coal mines, according to the Ministry of Coal.
The three coal mines allocated have a combined peak rated capacity or PRC, of around 30 million tonnes per annum and have around 2,194.1 metric tonnes of geological reserves.
These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of about Rs 2,991.2 crore based on their PRC (peak rated activity) and could attract a capital investment of roughly Rs 4,500 crore. It will also help to create around 40,560 jobs, both directly and indirectly, it said.
A total of 95 coal mines have been allocated so far, including the three mines allocated on Thursday.
These allocations are expected to generate an annual revenue of about Rs 29,516.84 crore and create jobs for around 2,73,773 people, both directly and indirectly, said the filings.