CNG Supply Shortage In Mumbai And Navi Mumbai: Here's All You Need To Know

As per a Lokmat Times report, on Monday, many CNG stations across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were left without stock due to the disruption in gas supply.

This occurred following a leak in the main gas pipeline of GAIL situated within the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) compound, which impacted the supply of gas to MGL’s gas station in Wadala. Consequently, CNG pumps across the region experienced supply interruptions, affecting refuelling services widely.

“Due to third-party damage in the main gas supply pipeline of GAIL inside RCF compound, the gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected,” MGL said.

The gas pipeline damage has disrupted operations at multiple MGL fuel outlets across Mumbai and its suburban areas. The company stated that domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply will remain unaffected, as it will be given top priority.

Meanwhile, several Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations have been forced to close after the supply to MGL’s Wadala facility was halted, affecting the wider distribution network, the report added.

MGL has urged industrial users and residents in the affected regions to temporarily rely on alternative fuel sources until the situation returns to normal.