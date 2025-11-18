CNG Crisis Persists In Mumbai, Only 225 Out Of 389 CNG Stations Operational
Mahanagar Gas Limited, in a statement on Monday, had said, "The rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected on Nov. 18, 2025, noon. Inconvenience caused is regretted."
CNG pumps across Mumbai and neighbouring areas witnessed long queues for the second straight day on Tuesday, as supply disruptions caused by damage to a key gas pipeline continued to hamper refuelling for vehicles.
However, the CNG crisis continued till 3 p.m. Currently, out of MGL's total 389 CNG stations, 225 CNG stations are operating. Gas supplies across MGL’s network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala.
Mumbaiâs #CNG supply has taken a hit after a pipeline damage, leaving many pumps dry.— Taarun Waasan (@taarunwaasan) November 18, 2025
If youâre travelling or relying on CNG-#vehicles today, might be smarter to shift plans or give yourself extra time.
Mumbai is still struggling with gas supply two days after the MGL pipeline damage.— Setu (@setusavla) November 18, 2025
Long queues at pumps show how fragile the cityâs energy network can be.
Even with some improvement, full normalcy may take time as repairs and pressure balancing continue. pic.twitter.com/xgupMWpdzX
Long Queues At CNG Pumps
Most CNG pumps, including those operated by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), saw long queues from early morning, particularly of black-yellow taxis and autorickshaws, with several drivers reporting wait times of three to four hours, compared to the usual 15 to 30 minutes.
"I have been waiting in the CNG pump queue since 4 am and I still don't know when my vehicle will be refilled, as there are scores of taxis ahead of me,' taxi driver Sitaram Rajak told news agency PTI.
He was waiting in the long queue at the Tardeo MGL CNG pump for refilling. Rajak said he wanted to refill CNG early, hoping to earn well with fewer cabs operating on the roads.
Mumbai city has around 150 CNG pumps, and many remained non-functional since Monday morning due to low gas pressure, according to the Petrol Dealers Association.
Some app-based cabs switched to petrol, but a majority of black-yellow taxis, which removed their petrol option to reduce maintenance costs, had no such fallback and were forced to halt operations, dealers said.
Workers at a CNG refuelling station amid supply disruptions after damage to a major gas pipeline, in Mumbai,
Sources in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said some of its CNG buses were delayed or forced to curtail routes due to the affected supply at a few depots. The utility, however, officially maintained that operations were unaffected.
MGL said it had prioritised supply to residential consumers and advised industrial and commercial users in affected pockets to shift to alternate fuel until full restoration.
(With PTI inputs)