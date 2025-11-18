CNG Crisis Persists In Mumbai, Only 225 Out Of 389 CNG Stations Operational

CNG pumps across Mumbai and neighbouring areas witnessed long queues for the second straight day on Tuesday, as supply disruptions caused by damage to a key gas pipeline continued to hamper refuelling for vehicles.

Mahanagar Gas Limited, in a statement on Monday, had said, "The rectification work is in progress and the restoration of gas supply is expected on Nov. 18, 2025, noon. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

However, the CNG crisis continued till 3 p.m. Currently, out of MGL's total 389 CNG stations, 225 CNG stations are operating. Gas supplies across MGL’s network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala.