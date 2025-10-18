CMAT 2026 Registration Begins: Steps To Apply On NTA Official Website cmat.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially started the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026.
Candidates aspiring to pursue management programmes such as MBA and PGDM at AICTE-approved institutions can now apply online through the official website that is cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check on nta.ac.in.
CMAT 2026: Important Dates
The CMAT 2026 application window opened on Oct. 17, 2025, and will remain active until Nov. 17, 2025 (up to 11.50 p.m.).
The last date for fee payment is Nov. 18, 2025, up to 11.50 p.m. while the correction window will open between Nov. 20 and 21.
The CMAT exam, who time duration is 180 minutes (3 hours), will be announced later.
The fees for CMAT 2026 vary by gender and category. For the General category, the registration fee is Rs 2,500 for male candidates and Rs 1,250 for female candidates. Candidates belonging to Gen-EWS, OBC (NCL), SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender categories pay Rs 1,250, regardless of being male or female.
CMAT 2026: How To Register
To register for CMAT 2026, follow these official steps:
Go to the official CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in.
Click on the “CMAT 2026 Registration” link available on the homepage.
Click on the New Registration option to create your login by entering personal details and setting a password.
Log in using your newly created credentials.
Fill in the online application form with your personal, academic, and contact information.
Upload required documents, such as a government ID, photograph, and signature, in the specified format.
Pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card or net banking.
Apply and download/print the confirmation page for your records.
CMAT 2026: Important Instructions
Here are some general instructions for registration for CMAT 2026:
Candidate should submit only one application.
Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin on the NTA website.
Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents or guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.
Candidates, who wish to appear in CMAT-2026, may see the detailed Information Bulletin available on the website: https://cmat.nta.nic.in. For further clarification related to СMAТ-2026, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in