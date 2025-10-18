CMAT 2026 Registration Begins: Steps To Apply On NTA Official Website cmat.nta.nic.in

The CMAT 2026 application window opened on Oct. 17, 2025, and will remain active until Nov. 17, 2025 (up to 11.50 p.m.).

The last date for fee payment is Nov. 18, 2025, up to 11.50 p.m. while the correction window will open between Nov. 20 and 21.

The CMAT exam, who time duration is 180 minutes (3 hours), will be announced later.

The fees for CMAT 2026 vary by gender and category. For the General category, the registration fee is Rs 2,500 for male candidates and Rs 1,250 for female candidates. Candidates belonging to Gen-EWS, OBC (NCL), SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender categories pay Rs 1,250, regardless of being male or female.