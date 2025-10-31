CM Fadnavis To Take Decision On Farm Loan Waiver By June 30

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, who is leading a massive protest for farm loan waiver.

The meeting between the CM and Kadu took place at Sahyadri guesthouse here after the former arrived in the metropolis following his official engagements in Amravati.