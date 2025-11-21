Business NewsNational'Club Owners, Not Educators': Ashneer Grover Slams Big City Schools As Delhi Student Suicide Sparks Outrage
Grover labelled all the big city schools as "clubs", which are difficult to get into and represent status symbols.

21 Nov 2025, 03:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Ashneer Grover is the former Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe. (Source: LinkedIn)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Former Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, took to his X account to call out Delhi's prestigious school circuit saying that they are "clubs" where the management act as club owners not educators.

Grover's statement on Friday comes in the backdrop after a suicide of a 16-year-old student enrolled in the St. Columba’s School in New Delhi’s Ashok Place following alleged "mental harassment".

Consequently, he added all school management and owners have started acting as club owners and not educators.

"All big city schools are clubs - hard to get in and status symbols. All school management / owners have therefore started acting as club owners - not educators", the post stated.

In the most recent development about the suicide case, three teachers along with the headmistress have been suspended following protests by students and parents outside the school.

On Thursday, the Delhi police had filed an FIR against the three teachers on grounds of mental harassment, as claimed by the 16-year-old in a note recovered from his bag.

The boy's father told The Hindu that he had been complaining about facing mental harassment in school for the past few months and raising this issue to the headmistress prompted no action.

Instead the taunts and pressure on the student became worse a few days before the tragic incident.

One of the teachers had made humiliating remarks against the child after he slipped on stage during a play practice and showed no remorse after he broke down because of them. Post this, incident he was found dead at Rajendra Place metro station at 1.30 p.m.

