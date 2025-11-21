'Club Owners, Not Educators': Ashneer Grover Slams Big City Schools As Delhi Student Suicide Sparks Outrage

Former Managing Director and Co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, took to his X account to call out Delhi's prestigious school circuit saying that they are "clubs" where the management act as club owners not educators.

Grover's statement on Friday comes in the backdrop after a suicide of a 16-year-old student enrolled in the St. Columba’s School in New Delhi’s Ashok Place following alleged "mental harassment".

He labelled all the big city schools as "clubs", which are difficult to get into and represent status symbols.

Consequently, he added all school management and owners have started acting as club owners and not educators.

"All big city schools are clubs - hard to get in and status symbols. All school management / owners have therefore started acting as club owners - not educators", the post stated.