Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Four Dead, Over 50 Feared Missing In Flash Flood

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tharali village triggered a flash flood on Tuesday. A video footage shared by NDTV showed a strong stream of water gushing towards several houses.

At least four people have been reported dead due to the disaster, according to a statement from Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya to news agency PTI.

Villager Rajesh Panwar informed PTI that 10–12 people were buried in the debris and 20–25 hotels and homestays were swept away by floods.

At least 50 people were feared missing, NDTV reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims of the natural disaster. Modi spoke to the Uttarakhand chief minister and said that no stone would be left unturned with regards to providing assistance to the people affected by the floods.