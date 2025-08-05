Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Four Dead, Over 50 Feared Missing In Flash Flood
SDRF, National Disaster Response Force, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.
A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tharali village triggered a flash flood on Tuesday. A video footage shared by NDTV showed a strong stream of water gushing towards several houses.
At least four people have been reported dead due to the disaster, according to a statement from Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya to news agency PTI.
Villager Rajesh Panwar informed PTI that 10–12 people were buried in the debris and 20–25 hotels and homestays were swept away by floods.
At least 50 people were feared missing, NDTV reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims of the natural disaster. Modi spoke to the Uttarakhand chief minister and said that no stone would be left unturned with regards to providing assistance to the people affected by the floods.
à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¥ à¤à¥ à¤§à¤°à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¸ à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¤¦à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤µà¤¿à¤¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¤¿ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤µà¥à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤·à¥à¤à¤° à¤§à¤¾à¤®à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹à¤¤ à¤à¤° à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤°à¤¸à¤à¤à¤µâ¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2025
Relief and rescue teams had been dispatched to the village.
These teams consist of local police, the State Disaster Response Force and the army along with other disaster response teams, according to a post on X from the account of Uttarkashi Police.
"In view of this incident, everyone should maintain a safe distance from the river. Ensure that you, children, and livestock are kept at a safe distance from the river," the post added.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation was being closely monitored.
"SDRF, National Disaster Response Force, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing," he tweeted.
The India Meteorological Department had also issued a 'red' alert for excessive and heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
NDTV reported that the Indian Army deployed 150 personnel who reached the site and started rescue operations.
The reports said that the army successfully evacuated 15–20 people, with the injured undergoing treatment in the Indian Army medical facility in Harshil.
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, with all available resources being deployed to locate and evacuate any remaining stranded persons, the report added.
(With PTI Inputs)