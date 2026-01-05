Closing The Gap? Satellite Imagery Shows China Ramping Up Infrastructure In Strategic Ladakh Flashpoint

China is constructing new structures near the military buffer zone with India at Pangong Tso area of eastern Ladakh that was among the key flashpoint zones five years ago. The buffer zone was established in 2021.

Open source intelligence expert Damien Symon, active on X by the handle @detresfa_, shared a satellite image dated Dec. 24, 2025, purportedly showing new permanent buildings under construction by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

This comes close to the pier and temporary troop accomodation area near the first PLA post after the buzzer zone.

"China is constructing new buildings near the military buffer zone with India at Pangong Tso, while the activity is within Chinese held territory, it consolidates Beijing’s physical presence post the 2020 border dispute & subtly recalibrates its territorial claims in the region," Symon said in a post.