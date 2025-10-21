Clinicians At Fortis' S.L. Raheja Hospital Successfully Perform First Bone Marrow Transplant

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, said, “This transplant marks a defining moment in our hospital’s pursuit of medical excellence. It reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced, life-saving therapies with empathy and precision. This milestone demonstrates how technology, teamwork, and trust converge to create extraordinary patient outcomes.” The clinical team Dr. Abhay Bhave, Dr Shreya Agrawal & Dr Shrinath Kshirsagar jointly said, “For patients with multiple myeloma and other critical blood disorders, a Bone Marrow Transplant often represents the best and sometimes only chance at long-term survival. The successful outcome for our patient from Manipur underlines the hospital’s ability to deliver world-class expertise and outcomes to patients across geographies.” Replace with husband/ partners quote.”

Patient’s Husband Mr. Khamba said 'We are deeply grateful for the care and support we received at S.L. Raheja Hospital. From the moment we arrived, the medical team, including the doctors and nurses, provided exceptional care, both physically and emotionally. Despite the challenges, especially with my loved one’s condition, the improvements we’ve seen have been remarkable. The personalized attention and compassion shown by everyone here have given us hope. It feels like a new beginning, and we are truly thankful for the medical expertise and the unwavering support we've experienced.' Today, the patient has fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital — just in time to go back home and celebrate Diwali with loved ones, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and marking the start of a new life filled with hope and healing.