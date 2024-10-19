Climate Change Affecting The Most Marginalised, Says CJI; Bats For United Efforts, Lessons From Past

Asserting that the State and citizens must work together, he said, 'The protection of forests is a vital aspect of environmental conservation enshrined in our Constitution. India has long recognised the value of nature. It is not only about the state doing it. But we citizens will also have to do it.' Apart from these provisions in the Constitution, the CJI said courts in the country have also developed sustainable jurisprudence based on the principle of sustainable development, polluters pay concept as well as inter-generational equity.