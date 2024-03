Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day-Long Hunger Strike In Ladakh

Earlier in the day, he made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the promises made to the people of the Union Territory and also called upon people to use their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections “very carefully” in the interest of the nation.

'The first phase of the hunger strike is ending today but this is not the end of the agitation,” Wangchuk said after taking a glass of juice from a minor girl here amid a massive turnout of people at the protest venue.