Classical Singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Dies At 89
Renowned classical vocalist and Padma Vibhushan Pandit Chhannulal Mishra died at his daughter's home in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur in the early hours of Thursday. He was 89.
Family sources said Mishra breathed his last around 4 am after a prolonged illness.
The vocalist had been living in Mirzapur with his youngest daughter's family for some time.
According to sources, Mishra's health deteriorated late Wednesday night and he was admitted to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
He is survived by three daughters and a son. His wife died four years ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of noted classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra, and said he made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian musical traditions on a global stage.
In a condolence message posted on X, Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings and noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.
Mishra made an invaluable contribution in taking classical music to the masses and establishing the Indian tradition globally, he said.