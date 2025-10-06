Clashes During Durga Idol Visarjan In Cuttack: 36-Hour Curfew Enforced, Internet Suspended

The Odisha government suspended internet services in Cuttack following escalation of violence. The ban started at 7 p.m. on Sunday. It covers mobile internet, broadband and all online messaging services. Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram and Snapchat are included in this ban.



The decision was taken to prevent the spread of “provocative and inflammatory” content on social media. Officials were concerned such messages could disturb public order and peace, the report added.



The order, issued under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the 2017 telecom suspension rules, was signed by additional chief secretary (home), Satyabrata Sahu.



The internet shutdown applies to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority areas, and the 42 Mauza region. These areas were on edge after Saturday night’s clashes during the procession.