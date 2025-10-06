Clashes During Durga Idol Visarjan In Cuttack: 36-Hour Curfew Enforced, Internet Suspended
The Odisha government on Sunday imposed a curfew in Cuttack after violence broke out during a Durga idol visarjan procession on Saturday. The clash took place between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. after some locals allegedly objected to loud music being played during the procession.
Subsequently, tensions escalated in the area, leading to further unrest. On Sunday night, the Odisha government imposed a 36-hour curfew in parts of the city. This followed an earlier order suspending internet and social media for 24 hours.
Which Places Have Been Affected?
Following the incident in Haathi Pokhari area, as many as 13 police station areas of the city have been impacted. These include Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Purighat, Lal Bagh, Malgodam, Badambadi, Jagatpur, Bayalis Mouza, Sadar and others, Hindustan Times reported.
Police presence has been increased in these areas to prevent further tensions.
Details About Internet Suspension
The Odisha government suspended internet services in Cuttack following escalation of violence. The ban started at 7 p.m. on Sunday. It covers mobile internet, broadband and all online messaging services. Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram and Snapchat are included in this ban.
The decision was taken to prevent the spread of “provocative and inflammatory” content on social media. Officials were concerned such messages could disturb public order and peace, the report added.
The order, issued under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and Rule 2(1) of the 2017 telecom suspension rules, was signed by additional chief secretary (home), Satyabrata Sahu.
The internet shutdown applies to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority areas, and the 42 Mauza region. These areas were on edge after Saturday night’s clashes during the procession.
The Violence
The clashes, which began near Haathi Pokhari, quickly spread. Stones and glass bottles were thrown from rooftops onto the crowd below. At least six people were injured, including Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo. Several vehicles and roadside stalls were damaged during the unrest that followed the altercation.
Fresh trouble also erupted on Sunday evening after a VHP motorcycle rally defied official restrictions. The rally passed through sensitive areas like Dargah Bazaar, the epicentre of the earlier clashes. The police used mild force to disperse groups disturbing the peace, NDTV reported.