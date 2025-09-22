CISF Takes Charge Of Security At Noida International Airport Ahead Of Oct 30 Inauguration

The Central Industrial Security Force has taken charge of the security command at the Noida International Airport on Monday ahead of Oct 30 launch.

The Airport Sector and Aviation Security Group of the CISF will oversee the airport’s security. The security force will handle perimetre and access control, passenger and baggage screening, along with terminal and landside security.

Additionally, the CISF will deploy quick response teams. With Monday's takeover, the Noida International Airport becomes the 70th airport in the country to come under CISF cover.

The CISF informed NDTV that in the first phase, it will deploy 1,047 CISF personnel.

The central authority took to its X account to make the announcement and said, "CISF took over the security of Noida International Airport (DXN), India’s first net-zero emissions airport and now the 70th airport under the security cover of CISF.

"Planned as Asia’s largest, DXN will eventually handle 70M passengers annually with world-class facilities, seamless connectivity & sustainable design inspired by India’s heritage."