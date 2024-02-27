Circumventions Of Rules A Generic, Industry-Wide Problem In AIFs: SEBI Member Narayan

Stressing the need for dialogue between the industry and the regulator, Narayan said, "You understand what our concerns are. Either you give us an alternative that works, or explain to us how you tweak the proposal you have so that it works for you. If you want to be like a baby, and say this doesn't work and life is unfair to me, we won’t make progress. Neither will you, nor will I." He said the overall interactions between the AIF industry and the regulator have gone up in the last year and also assured the industry that SEBI will not take more than one month to clear an AIF proposal by March this year.