Chris Martin Confirms Coldplay’s Final Two More 'Proper Albums' Ahead Of India Tour In 2025

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has announced that the British rock band will release a total of 12 albums, marking a significant milestone in the band’s long-standing career. The popular rock band has so far released nine albums, with their highly anticipated 10th album, 'Moon Music', set to debut on Oct. 4.

"It's important to set a 'limit' to what Coldplay needs to do as a group," Martin told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an interview in Dublin.

Coldplay will perform three shows in India in January 2025, marking their first return to the country since their performance at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival. Due to overwhelming demand, the band added a third show to their Mumbai leg of the tour, with performances scheduled for Jan. 18, 19, and 21. These concerts will be Coldplay's first-ever full-fledged concerts in India.

"We are only going to do 12 proper albums, and that's real... because less is more. And for some of our critics, even less would be even more. It's really important that we have that limit," Martin shared.

"There’s only seven Harry Potters. There's only 12 and a half Beatles albums. There's about the same Bob Marley, so all of our heroes. And also having that limit means that the quality control is so high right now," he told Lowe.