'Cured Sore Throat, Neck Pain': Chinese Diplomat All Praise For Indian Medicines

India's healthcare sector is known the world over for offering top-notch treatment at affordable costs. Yu Jing, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in India, was all praise for Indian medicines after they successfully cured her sore throat and neck pain.

Sharing her experience on social media platform X, Yu Jing said, "Sincerely praise the Indian medicine, which cured my sore throat and neck pain effectively. Good quality at a fair price. Incredible!"

Her post quickly gained traction, garnering over 5,50,000 views, with many users also sharing their own positive experiences with Indian medicines.