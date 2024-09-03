'Cured Sore Throat, Neck Pain': Chinese Diplomat All Praise For Indian Medicines
India's healthcare sector is known the world over for offering top-notch treatment at affordable costs. Yu Jing, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in India, was all praise for Indian medicines after they successfully cured her sore throat and neck pain.
Sharing her experience on social media platform X, Yu Jing said, "Sincerely praise the Indian medicine, which cured my sore throat and neck pain effectively. Good quality at a fair price. Incredible!"
Her post quickly gained traction, garnering over 5,50,000 views, with many users also sharing their own positive experiences with Indian medicines.
One comment read, "Indian medicine much effective, get well soon 💐"
Another user expressed appreciation saying, "Happy to hear Indian medicine came through for you! Quality and affordability go hand in hand. Thank you for sharing!"
However, one user pointed out a different perspective, suggesting, "This is like someone from China came to India to see the Taj Mahal and purchased a souvenir. When she went back home, her daughter saw that it was made in China 😜 Same goes for these medicines—all APIs come from China only."
Other comments praised the Indian healthcare system, with one user saying, "Best healthcare services and systems in the world."
Another added, “Actually, the origin of medicines is from Bharat 🇮🇳🕉️ We have also developed our own medicinal system known as 'Ayurveda' 🚩”
We have also developed our own medicinal system known as 'Ayurveda'