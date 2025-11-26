China's Arbitrary Actions Unhelpful In Stabilising Ties, MEA Says On Arunachal Row

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday called out China's "arbitrary actions" with regards to the detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh in Shanghai airport.

"Arbitrary actions by China involving an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh are most unhelpfull towards efforts made by both sides to build mutual trust and understanding and gradually move towards normalisation of bilateral relations," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters during his weekly briefing in New Delhi.

He said the Indian government raised the matter with Chinese authorities in Beijing and Delhi.

"Maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border regions is a prerequisite for continued development of India-China relations," he said, citing the October 2024 agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), specifically in the Depsang and Demchok sectors of Ladakh, leading to the resolution of military standoffs that had persisted since 2020.

The breakthrough was followed by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil, which aimed to facilitate further dialogue on border issues and improve broader bilateral relations.