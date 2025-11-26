China's Arbitrary Actions Unhelpful In Stabilising Ties, MEA Says On Arunachal Row
"Maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border regions is a prerequisite for continued and developement of India-China relations," MEA said.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday called out China's "arbitrary actions" with regards to the detention of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh in Shanghai airport.
"Arbitrary actions by China involving an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh are most unhelpfull towards efforts made by both sides to build mutual trust and understanding and gradually move towards normalisation of bilateral relations," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters during his weekly briefing in New Delhi.
He said the Indian government raised the matter with Chinese authorities in Beijing and Delhi.
"Maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border regions is a prerequisite for continued development of India-China relations," he said, citing the October 2024 agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), specifically in the Depsang and Demchok sectors of Ladakh, leading to the resolution of military standoffs that had persisted since 2020.
The breakthrough was followed by a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil, which aimed to facilitate further dialogue on border issues and improve broader bilateral relations.
ALSO READ
'Arunachal Pradesh Integral Part Of India': MEA After China Detains Indian At Shanghai Airport
Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India and China's denial will not change the reality, the government said on Tuesday, after a controversial statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which once again challenged India's sovereignty over the state.
Prema Wang Thongdok, who hails from Rupa in West Kameng district and currently lives in the UK, was travelling from London to Japan on Nov. 21 with a scheduled three-hour layover in Shanghai. Her routine transit turned into a harrowing ordeal.
Despite carrying all valid travel documents, she was allegedly denied free passage, given conflicting instructions, and only released after prolonged questioning during which she said her documents were repeatedly challenged and invalidated on political grounds.
The MEA said that it raised the issue of the detention "strongly" with the Chinese side and authorities there were not been able to explain their actions, which are in violation of several conventions governing international air travel.
"The actions by the Chinese authorities also violate their own regulations that allow visa free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries," the MEA said.