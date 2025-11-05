China Offers Support As Delhi Battles Poor Air Quality: ‘China Struggled Too’
Delhi's air quality on Wednesday remained in the 'poor' category with an AQI reading of 273.
As Delhi-NCR continues to grapple with worsening air pollution, China has extended support. Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, acknowledged China’s own past struggles with smog and expressed readiness to share its journey toward cleaner skies. “We stand ready to share our journey toward blue ones — and believe India will get there soon,” Jing posted on social media platform X. The statement comes as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered in the ‘poor’ category.
China once struggled with severe smog, too.— Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) November 4, 2025
We stand ready to share our journey toward blue onesâand believe India will get there soon. âð #CleanAir #TogetherForEarth pic.twitter.com/VJQoa6ap1V
Delhi's air quality on Wednesday remained in the 'poor' category with an AQI reading of 273, as per PTI.
The report further added that, twenty-seven monitoring stations recorded air quality in the 'poor' category, while Shadipur was in the 'very poor' category with a reading of 308, according to the CPCB's Sameer app. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 291 on Tuesday night.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', as per the CPCB classification.
Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) said stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana, one of the major contributors to winter pollution in Delhi-NCR, have shown a significant decline compared to last year, PTI said.
Between September 15 and November 3, Punjab reported 2,518 fire counts against 4,132 during the same period in 2024, while Haryana saw a drop from 857 to 145. The commission noted that this reduction in farm fires coincides with a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality.
(With inputs from PTI)