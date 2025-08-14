China, India In Talks To Revive Border Trade Halted Since 2020

India and China are discussing resuming border trade of locally made goods after more than five years, marking the latest step in a slow but steady effort by the Asian neighbors to ease long-standing tensions, according to officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter.

Both sides have proposed restarting trade through designated points on the shared border, and the matter is currently under bilateral discussion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are still private.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that Beijing is “willing to step up communication and coordination with India” on the matter. “Border trade between China and India has long played an important role in improving lives of the two countries’ border residents,” it said in a response to a query from Bloomberg News.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs didn’t respond to an email seeking further information.