China Eastern Airlines To Increase Shanghai–Delhi Flight Frequency From January 2
China Eastern Airlines on Friday announced plans to significantly increase its flight frequency to India. In an official statement, the airline confirmed it will increase the number of flights on its Shanghai–Delhi route. Starting January 2, 2026, the service will expand from the current three weekly flights to five flights per week.
The airline has designated its wide-body Airbus A330-200 aircraft to operate the additional flights. The use of this larger-capacity aircraft indicates a response to the growing demand for business and leisure travel between the two major urban centres.
This increase in service will offer greater flexibility and more options for passengers travelling between China and New Delhi.
With three weekly services, China Eastern Airlines will resume direct flights between Shanghai and Delhi from November 9. Direct air services between India and China will resume after more than five years on October 26, with IndiGo set to restart flights connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou.
"The resumption of this service marks the full restoration of China Eastern Airlines' network in India, providing fresh momentum for people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade collaboration," the release said.
#WATCH | West Bengal | India-China IndiGo flight departed from Kolkata Airport at 10.07 PM as direct flights between India and China resume after a five-year hiatus.— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2025
Source: Airport Director NSCBI Airport Dumdum Kolkata pic.twitter.com/i8rZ6d6sPe
InterGlobe Air Transport, part of the InterGlobe Enterprises, has been the exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) for China Eastern Airlines in India since 2002, when it became the first Chinese airline to offer direct flights between India and China.
Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The services remained suspended in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.
On October 2, the civil aviation ministry said direct air services between India and China will resume by the end of October, following continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalise bilateral ties.