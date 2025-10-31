China Eastern Airlines To Increase Shanghai–Delhi Flight Frequency From January 2

China Eastern Airlines on Friday announced plans to significantly increase its flight frequency to India. In an official statement, the airline confirmed it will increase the number of flights on its Shanghai–Delhi route. Starting January 2, 2026, the service will expand from the current three weekly flights to five flights per week.

The airline has designated its wide-body Airbus A330-200 aircraft to operate the additional flights. The use of this larger-capacity aircraft indicates a response to the growing demand for business and leisure travel between the two major urban centres.

This increase in service will offer greater flexibility and more options for passengers travelling between China and New Delhi.