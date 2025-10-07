Chhattisgarh CGSOS Open School Results 2025 Declared: Check Classes 10, 12 Scorecards

Students are advised to carefully verify the details in their online mark sheet. The original mark sheets will be distributed by the board at their study centers.

If any student finds errors in their marks or result status, they can contact the board's regional offices or helpline numbers listed on the official website immediately.

If students are not satisfied with their result, they can apply for revaluation or re-totalling of your scores. The application window will open after the result declaration. The students are advised to check the official website for further details.

The Chhattisgarh State Open School aims to ensure that students who complete their education through the open school system can pursue further academic development without any hindrance or interruption.