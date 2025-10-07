Chhattisgarh CGSOS Open School Results 2025 Declared: Check Classes 10, 12 Scorecards
The Chhattisgarh State Open School on Tuesday released the classes 10 and 12 results for 2025. Classes 10 and 12 students who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official websites — results.cg.nic.in and sos.cg.nic.in.
The Chhattisgarh State Open School conducted the Class 10 examinations for 2025 from March 27 to April 17. The CGSOS Class 12 exams were held from March 26 to April 21.
Steps To Check CGSOS Class 10 and CGSOS Class 12 Results
Here are the steps to check the CGSOS Class 10 and CGSOS Class 12 open school results:
Go to the official website: results.cg.nic.in
On the page, you will see a direct link of Open School High School 10th exam results.
Similarly, you will also see a direct link for CGSOS Class 12 pen School Result 2025 link available.
Enter the roll number and password.
Click on the Submit button.
The CGSOS Open School Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the mark sheet and take a printout for future reference.
Details In CGSOS Open School Result 2025 PDF
The following details will be mentioned on the CGSOS Open School Result 2025 scorecard:
Result name
Exam session name (April/May or September/October)
Student’s name
Roll number
DOB
Subject-wise marks obtained
Total marks
Pass/Fail status
Division
Students are advised to carefully verify the details in their online mark sheet. The original mark sheets will be distributed by the board at their study centers.
If any student finds errors in their marks or result status, they can contact the board's regional offices or helpline numbers listed on the official website immediately.
If students are not satisfied with their result, they can apply for revaluation or re-totalling of your scores. The application window will open after the result declaration. The students are advised to check the official website for further details.
The Chhattisgarh State Open School aims to ensure that students who complete their education through the open school system can pursue further academic development without any hindrance or interruption.