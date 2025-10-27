Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Tuesday, October 28?

Banks‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ in several states will remain closed due to the Chhath Puja festival on Oct. 28. The four-day Chhath Puja festival started on Oct. 25.

Chhath Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. The Chhath Puja festivities will conclude on Oct. 28, with Usha Arghya and prayers to the rising sun at the local water bodies by the devotees.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on account of the last day of Chath Puja.

It’s also a bank holiday in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday due to the third day of Chhath Puja, according to the RBI Holiday calendar. The third day of Chhath Puja, being celebrated on Monday, is considered most auspicious as devotees perform Sandhya Arghya rituals by worshipping the setting sun.

With the weekend closures on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, bank holidays in Bihar and Jharkhand have been extended to four days. Banks will resume normal operation in these states on Oct. 29.

Online services will remain available during the Chhath Puja Bank Holiday on Tuesday. Customers can use digital banking services like ATM withdrawals, UPI transfers and net banking during the bank holiday.