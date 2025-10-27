Chhath Puja 2025 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On Tuesday, October 28?
Banks in multiple states will remain closed on Oct. 28 on account of Chhath Puja.
Banks in several states will remain closed due to the Chhath Puja festival on Oct. 28. The four-day Chhath Puja festival started on Oct. 25.
Chhath Puja, one of the most important Hindu festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. The Chhath Puja festivities will conclude on Oct. 28, with Usha Arghya and prayers to the rising sun at the local water bodies by the devotees.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Bihar and Jharkhand on account of the last day of Chath Puja.
It’s also a bank holiday in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on Monday due to the third day of Chhath Puja, according to the RBI Holiday calendar. The third day of Chhath Puja, being celebrated on Monday, is considered most auspicious as devotees perform Sandhya Arghya rituals by worshipping the setting sun.
With the weekend closures on Saturday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Oct. 26, bank holidays in Bihar and Jharkhand have been extended to four days. Banks will resume normal operation in these states on Oct. 29.
Online services will remain available during the Chhath Puja Bank Holiday on Tuesday. Customers can use digital banking services like ATM withdrawals, UPI transfers and net banking during the bank holiday.
Chhath Puja, celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern UP and parts of Nepal, symbolises the expression of gratitude to nature. During the four-day festival, devotees worship the Sun God (Surya Dev) and his sister Chhathi Maiya. As per Hindu mythology, the Sun God is known as the source of all energies and life on earth, while Chhathi Maiya is revered as the deity of birth and new creations. Dovotees observe a stringent 36-hour fast during Chhath Puja seeking well-being, prosperity and longevity for their children and family members.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In 2025
Banks will remain closed in Gujarat on Oct. 31 on account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. In Karnataka, banks are also expected to remain closed on Nov. 1 due to the Kannada Rajyothsava, the foundation day of the state.
As per the RBI guidelines, banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays every month, apart from the listed holidays. However, the banks also remain closed across states due to regional festivals and holidays, as per local calendars.