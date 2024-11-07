Chhath Puja 2024 Bank Holidays: Banks Closed For 4 Days In These States

Banks in various states will remain closed for four consecutive days this week due to Chhath Puja 2024 and weekend. Banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in November including eight holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India has released the schedule for these holidays with key closures coming up this week in many parts of the country.

So if you are planning to visit bank branches for work, it is advisable to check the holiday calendar for your state. This will facilitate better planning and any last-minute rush for important work.