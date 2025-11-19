Chennai Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued For November 19, Heavy Rain Expected In Several TN Districts

In its latest weather bulletin, issued on November 18, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at many places with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas in Tamil Nadu between November 19 and November 22. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for November 23 and 24.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the capital city and several other districts till November 22, as per the latest forecast by the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Waterlogging and traffic congestion disrupted normal life in several areas on November 17.

Several other districts in Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvarur, are expected to witness heavy rainfall throughout the week. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for these districts till November 23.