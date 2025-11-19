Chennai Weather Today: Yellow Alert Issued For November 19, Heavy Rain Expected In Several TN Districts
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu till November 22.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Tamil Nadu for Wednesday, November 19, warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places. Normal life in the state capital Chennai was disrupted by heavy rainfall on Monday, November 17, and in the evening hours of November 18. An Orange alert was issued for the evening of November 18 at several places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Thiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, and Viluppuram districts in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai Weather Forecast This Week
In its latest weather bulletin, issued on November 18, IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at many places with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas in Tamil Nadu between November 19 and November 22. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for November 23 and 24.
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the capital city and several other districts till November 22, as per the latest forecast by the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
Waterlogging and traffic congestion disrupted normal life in several areas on November 17.
Several other districts in Tamil Nadu, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, and Thiruvarur, are expected to witness heavy rainfall throughout the week. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for these districts till November 23.
Weather Forecast For November 19
According to the weather forecast issued on Tuesday, the Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light to Moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning is expected to occur in some areas.
South India Weather This Week
According to IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestward and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours. Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms are expected at most places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu from November 19 to 24, over Kerala & Mahe from November 22 to 24, over Lakshadweep on November 19, and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 19, 20 & 22.
Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu untill November 22, over Kerala & Mahe on November 19 and 22, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema, and Lakshadweep on November 19.
