Chennai Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next Few Hours, Moderate Rain Likely — Check Forecast
Chennai Rains: The weather department urged residents to plan their day carefully and warned that continuous rainfall may lead to waterlogging in some low-lying areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The alert warns about moderate rainfall in Chennai and other places over the next few hours.
Chennai is expected to receive up to 15 mm of rain per hour, along with thunderstorms. Surface wind speeds may reach between 41 and 61 kmph until 10 a.m., the IMD said in its forecast on Wednesday. It issued an orange alert for the coastal capital city during this period.
In a post on X, the weather agency urged residents to plan their day carefully. It warned that continuous rainfall may lead to water logging in some low-lying areas. Slippery roads and traffic congestion are also expected, which may cause inconvenience to the residents.
Chennai Weekly Weather Forecast
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai from Oct. 15 to 17, with a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. For the remaining week, no warning has been issued.
Oct. 15 to 17: Yellow alert; Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm.
Oct. 18 and 19: No alert; Partly cloudy sky in the morning hours becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening or night with possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall.
Tamil Nadu Districts On Orange Alert On Oct. 15:
In addition to Chennai, similar weather conditions are expected in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Vellore and Viluppuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Area.
The IMD issued an orange alert for these districts and warned about moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places till 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
TN Districts On Yellow Alert On Oct. 15:
The weather body has also issued a yellow alert for districts including Dindigul, Kallakurichy, Karur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupathur and Tiruvannamalai.
These districts are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during this period. Water logging is also expected at some places, the IMD said, adding that traffic congestion may cause inconvenience to the commuters.