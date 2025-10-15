Chennai Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Next Few Hours, Moderate Rain Likely — Check Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The alert warns about moderate rainfall in Chennai and other places over the next few hours.

Chennai is expected to receive up to 15 mm of rain per hour, along with thunderstorms. Surface wind speeds may reach between 41 and 61 kmph until 10 a.m., the IMD said in its forecast on Wednesday. It issued an orange alert for the coastal capital city during this period.

In a post on X, the weather agency urged residents to plan their day carefully. It warned that continuous rainfall may lead to water logging in some low-lying areas. Slippery roads and traffic congestion are also expected, which may cause inconvenience to the residents.