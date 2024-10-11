Express Train Rams Into Another Train Near Chennai, Several Feared Injured

An express train rammed into another train near Chennai, leading to the derailment of at least two coaches, news agency PTI reported. The accident took place late on Friday.

According to the preliminary details, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train rammed into a goods train near Kavarapettai Railway Station in the Chennai Division.

There were no fatalities reported so far, but several areas are feared to be injured due to the accident.

Tamil Nadu police officials told PTI that rescue teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. Visuals that have emerged from the site of the accident show a fire has also erupted due to the collision.

(This is a developing story)