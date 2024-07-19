Chennai Man's Post On Price Difference Between Zomato And Actual Hotel Rates Sparks Debate

NDTV ProfitNationChennai Man's Post On Price Difference Between Zomato And Actual Hotel Rates Sparks Debate
A user stated that the company has to generate income, pay the driver, and bear the fuel cost so people cannot expect free lunches.

19 Jul 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Source: X/@Kannan__TS

A Chennai resident recently took to social media to express his shock at discovering the difference in prices of food items ordered on Zomato and the actual price charged by the restaurant.

While his post resonated with some X (formerly Twitter) users, many took up cudgels for the food delivery company with netizens pointing out that it was worth paying the fee for the convenience of having food delivered to one's doorstep.

Platform X user, Kannan, said his uncle had ordered food from 'Murugan Idly Shop'. He shared an image showing the price differential between Zomato and the restaurant.

Based on the image uploaded, the food delivery app had charged an extra Rs 185 compared to the restaurant.

The food delivery platform responded by seeking the order ID or contact details.

Netizens, however, came up with a mixed bag of responses.

A user said, "@zomato is the worst ever. Last time I ordered pizza and the delivery boy vanished my food on the way. After that, I requested Zomato to return my money but they gave @dominos no. and told me they will return my money. But no-one gave me food and ruined my day. #boycottzomato."

Another stated that the company has to generate income, pay the driver, and bear the fuel cost so people cannot expect free lunches.

Yet another user supported the food delivery platform and said the platform is not an NGO and needs a minimum 20% profit.

One of the users shared a sarcastic and funny revert, "This is weird!! It should be free of cost and the riders should give head massage to the customer as well. What kind of NGO is this Zomato."

