Chennai Man's Post On Price Difference Between Zomato And Actual Hotel Rates Sparks Debate
A Chennai resident recently took to social media to express his shock at discovering the difference in prices of food items ordered on Zomato and the actual price charged by the restaurant.
While his post resonated with some X (formerly Twitter) users, many took up cudgels for the food delivery company with netizens pointing out that it was worth paying the fee for the convenience of having food delivered to one's doorstep.
Platform X user, Kannan, said his uncle had ordered food from 'Murugan Idly Shop'. He shared an image showing the price differential between Zomato and the restaurant.
Based on the image uploaded, the food delivery app had charged an extra Rs 185 compared to the restaurant.
My uncle ordered food from Murugan idly shop . See the Price difference between @zomato and actual . pic.twitter.com/R83rVHKJhZ— Kannan (@Kannan__TS) July 16, 2024
The food delivery platform responded by seeking the order ID or contact details.
Hi Kannan, we can understand your concern and would like to get this checked. Could you please DM us your order ID or registered contact details? https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se— Zomato Care (@zomatocare) July 16, 2024
Netizens, however, came up with a mixed bag of responses.
A user said, "@zomato is the worst ever. Last time I ordered pizza and the delivery boy vanished my food on the way. After that, I requested Zomato to return my money but they gave @dominos no. and told me they will return my money. But no-one gave me food and ruined my day. #boycottzomato."
@zomato is the worst ever. Last time I ordered pizza and the delivery boy vanished my food on the way. After that I requested zomato to return my money but they gave @dominos no. and told me they will return my money. But no-one gave me food and ruined my day.ð¡ #boycottzomato— Engineer Bro (@engineer_bro1) July 17, 2024
Another stated that the company has to generate income, pay the driver, and bear the fuel cost so people cannot expect free lunches.
The company has to earn— Col Hunny Bakshi, VSM (@colhunnybakshi) July 17, 2024
The driver has to be paid
The motorcycle burns fuel
Sir, there are no free lunches
Yet another user supported the food delivery platform and said the platform is not an NGO and needs a minimum 20% profit.
Swiggy / Zomato not an NGO , they need minimum 20% profit .— Sarvan Pillai ð®ð³ð®ð³ (@sarvanhindustan) July 16, 2024
One of the users shared a sarcastic and funny revert, "This is weird!! It should be free of cost and the riders should give head massage to the customer as well. What kind of NGO is this Zomato."
This is weird!! It should be free of cost and the riders should give head massage to the customer as well. What kind of NGO is this Zomato ð¤·ð»ââï¸— Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) July 17, 2024
Difference is you sitting at your dining table and having the masala dosa without moving your body, for that Murugan idly or any restaurant for that matter wonât bear the expenses Kannan.— Raja Ganapathy subramanian (@jillu80) July 17, 2024
Yes coz murugan idly has to pay commission for Zomato or whichever platform they are in. So they add up their price and put it so that whatever they charge in their outlet will be received to them via online order. Mark up amount will be paid to the platform provider— Rangaprasad (@rangarulez) July 16, 2024
When you travel you take your car, pay for parking,....etc. ??— Subramoney.com (@pvsubramanyam) July 17, 2024
I do not think itâs too much of a difference for the Convenience. Incase the restaurant has free delivery you can order from them— Punita Toraskar (@impuni) July 17, 2024
This I realised long back. Packing charges also separate. Crooks.— Adi | ð®ð³ (@AdiSpeaX) July 16, 2024
This is nothing... You can see huge difference in many cases... Have seen a case 50% more on Bills... Commission, Delivery charges.. GST on that... GST mela GST... ð— Aravind Bala (@aravindbal) July 16, 2024
In the name of convenience they take almost 25% extra from us....and also take anywhere from 30% to 50% from the restaurant....wah....gajab dhandha hai....super loot macha rakhi hai convenience provide karne ka sirf platform hone ke naam par....if we stop ordering maybe then theyâ¦— Yogesh Goel (Review Wala) (@ygoel) July 17, 2024
@zomato missing items in delivery promised to be settled with no response from cust care after repeated complaints. If you are charging high i will not let waste my penny too. Pls check complaints— Raqeeb Pasha (@raqeeb_pasha) July 18, 2024
