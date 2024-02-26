Chenab Bridge In J&K Is World’s Highest, Tops Eiffel Tower; Here's All You Need To Know

In his recent visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurated various projects, including the Chenab Bridge, marking the completion of a significant civil engineering milestone.

The world's highest single-arch railway bridge, towering at 359 metres above the Chenab River, surpasses the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by 35 metres. Approved in 2003 and contracted in 2008, this engineering marvel faced concerns over safety and stability, but successfully passed all mandatory tests.

The Chenab Bridge, a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, is part of the Rs 21,653-crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, after a two-decade wait since the project's approval, are expected to benefit from this significant infrastructure development.