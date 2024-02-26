Chenab Bridge In J&K Is World’s Highest, Tops Eiffel Tower; Here's All You Need To Know
The Chenab Bridge, a crucial link in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, is part of the Rs 21,653-crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project.
In his recent visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurated various projects, including the Chenab Bridge, marking the completion of a significant civil engineering milestone.
The world's highest single-arch railway bridge, towering at 359 metres above the Chenab River, surpasses the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by 35 metres. Approved in 2003 and contracted in 2008, this engineering marvel faced concerns over safety and stability, but successfully passed all mandatory tests.
Key Facts About the Chenab Bridge
With a total length of 1.315 km, it plays a crucial role in the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, a part of the Rs 21,653-crore Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link project.
Approved in 2003 and contracted in 2008, the bridge faced delays over safety concerns, but successfully passed all tests. The arch was completed in April 2021.
It has been designed to withstand high wind speeds of 266 km/h, earthquakes, and extreme weather conditions in the region.
Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing machine was used for weld testing, a first for the Indian Railways.
The bridge remains operational at a restricted speed of 30 km/h even after removal of one pier/trestle.
The PM inaugurated several projects worth Rs 32,000 crore. These projects include AIIMS, Jammu, a new terminal building at Jammu Airport, and a Common User Facility Petroleum depot. He also laid the foundation stone for various urban and infrastructure development projects.
In a significant boost to education, Modi inaugurated institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Bhilai and Tirupati, the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IITDM) in Kurnool, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Jammu, and the Indian Institute of Skills (IKS) in Kanpur, among others.