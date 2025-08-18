Chembur, Dadar, Worli Among Areas In Mumbai With Highest Rainfall

Chembur, Dadar, Wadala and Worli were some of the areas in Mumbai that saw the highest amount of rainfall, according to statistics shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The BMC measured the highest rainfall across Mumbai City from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and shared their findings via a post on 'X'.

Chembur weathered the most rainfall with up to 177.2 mm of rain recorded in Chembur Fire Station, followed by SWD workshop in Dadar seeing the second highest amount of precipitation at 173.4 mm. Worli Fire Station trailed in third place with a downpour of 170.2 mm.