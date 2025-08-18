Chembur, Dadar, Worli Among Areas In Mumbai With Highest Rainfall
Chembur, Dadar, Wadala and Worli were some of the areas in Mumbai that saw the highest amount of rainfall, according to statistics shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday.
The BMC measured the highest rainfall across Mumbai City from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and shared their findings via a post on 'X'.
Chembur weathered the most rainfall with up to 177.2 mm of rain recorded in Chembur Fire Station, followed by SWD workshop in Dadar seeing the second highest amount of precipitation at 173.4 mm. Worli Fire Station trailed in third place with a downpour of 170.2 mm.
Other notable areas include B Nadarkarni Municipal School in Wadala with 161.2 mm, Adarsh Nagar School, Worli with 161 mm, Versova Wastewater Treatment Facility and Lagoons with 149 mm and Nutan Vidya Mandir, Mankhurd with 147 mm.
The BMC also put out a red alert for Mumbai on Monday, citing heavy rainfall.
"In view of the continuous & extremely heavy rainfall, the entire machinery of the BMC is actively deployed on the ground," the municipal body said on 'X'.