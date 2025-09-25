Cheating Case Against Kundra-Shilpa Shetty: EOW Records Statement Of Resolution Professional

Business NewsNationalCheating Case Against Kundra-Shilpa Shetty: EOW Records Statement Of Resolution Professional
A case was registered against Kundra and Shetty at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

25 Sep 2025, 11:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra (Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)</p></div>
Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra (Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)
Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing on Thursday recorded the statement of resolution professional Rajendra Bhutada in connection with the Rs 60 crore cheating case involving businessman Raj Kundra and his actor wife Shilpa Shetty, an official said.

Bhutada was called at the EOW office as a witness in the case, he added.

"His statement was recorded. Bhutada was the resolution professional of the liquidated company Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd.," the official informed.

Kundra and Shetty were directors of Best Deal TV, a home shopping and online retail platform.

A case was registered against Kundra and Shetty at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly Rs 60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal.

The EOW had earlier recorded Kundra's statement as part of its probe.

