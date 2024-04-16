Char Dham Yatra 2024 Registration Begins; Check How To Register And Other Details
Last year, the number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dhams located in the high Garhwal Himalayan region of Uttarakhand crossed the 50-lakh mark for the first time.
The Uttarakhand Tourism Department has announced the commencement of online registration for the Char Dham Yatra 2024.
This pilgrimage, which includes visits to the temples of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, is a significant one for Hindus.
Char Dham Yatra 2024: Key Dates
Registration Period: Pilgrims can register from April 15 onwards.
Yatra Commencement: The Yatra is set to begin on May 10 with the opening of Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath shrines.
Badrinath Shrine Opening: The doors of Badrinath shrine will open on May 12.
The highly anticipated #ChardhamYatra2024 registration is now live! Make sure to complete the mandatory registration process. This can be done easily online https://t.co/2WtYI7SCXy, via WhatsApp at +91 8394-833833, or through the convenient "TouristCareUttarakhand" app. pic.twitter.com/xOhSObjDxc— Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) April 15, 2024
Char Dham Yatra 2024 Registration Process
Online Registration: Pilgrims can register on the official website of Uttarakhand Tourism, WhatsApp and toll-free facilities provided by the officials.
Offline Registration: For those unable to access online services, offline registration counters are available in Rishikesh and Haridwar.
Char Dham Yatra 2024 Online Registration Steps
Visit the official website: https://registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in/
Select the 'Register/Login' option and fill in the required details in the form.
Verify identity through OTP sent to the provided email and mobile number.
Access the personal dashboard and provide tour details.
Upload scanned ID proofs.
Receive a unique registration number (URN) via SMS upon successful registration.
Download the Char Dham Yatra registration letter for use during the pilgrimage.
Importance Of Registration
The Uttarakhand government emphasises the importance of registration to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims, especially in the challenging weather conditions of the hilly state. It also aids in logistics management and emergency contact.
Chota Char Dham Yatra vs. Char Dham Yatra
While the Chota Char Dham Yatra includes visits to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath within Uttarakhand, the broader Char Dham Yatra, also known as Teerth Yatra, encompasses pilgrimage sites in four different states across India.
According to statistics, till October 16, the number of pilgrims visiting Char Dham crossed 50 lakh. Along with this, about 5.41 lakh vehicles also reached Char Dham.
In 2022, 47 lakh devotees visited the Char Dham.
Char Dham is closed for devotees every year during the winter season after Diwali in October-November and is reopened after six months in April-May.
(With PTI inputs)