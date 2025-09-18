Chamoli Cloudburst: Seven Missing, Homes Buried in Nandanagar Ghat
Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force or the SDRF and local administration deployed to the site.
Cloudburst strikes the Nandanagar Ghat area in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, leaving seven people missing and sweeping away several houses in the Kuntri Langafali ward. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, has triggered flash floods and landslides, causing significant destruction to the mountainous region, according to reports.
Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force or the SDRF and local administration deployed to the site. According to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, six residential structures were buried under the debris, and while two people have been rescued, the search for the seven missing individuals is ongoing. The heavy downpour and resulting issues have also impacted other areas, with similar incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods being reported across the state, including in Dehradun earlier this week.
The state government is monitoring the situation closely, with relief and rehabilitation efforts being coordinated to assist the affected families. The continuous monsoon fury in Uttarakhand is due to the ecosystem of the Himalayan region, which remains prone to such extreme weather events. Authorities are also working to clear blocked roads and establish relief centers to provide immediate assistance to those displaced by the disaster. The focus remains on locating the missing and ensuring the safety of residents in the area, as the state grapples with another natural calamity.