Chamoli Cloudburst: Seven Missing, Homes Buried in Nandanagar Ghat

Cloudburst strikes the Nandanagar Ghat area in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, leaving seven people missing and sweeping away several houses in the Kuntri Langafali ward. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, has triggered flash floods and landslides, causing significant destruction to the mountainous region, according to reports.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the State Disaster Response Force or the SDRF and local administration deployed to the site. According to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari, six residential structures were buried under the debris, and while two people have been rescued, the search for the seven missing individuals is ongoing. The heavy downpour and resulting issues have also impacted other areas, with similar incidents of cloudbursts and flash floods being reported across the state, including in Dehradun earlier this week.