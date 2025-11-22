CGBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Class 10 And 12 Time Table

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 examinations for 2026. The exams will be held in March and April 2026. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 (across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams) can view and download the official timetable in PDF format from the board’s website: https://cgbse.nic.in/.

According to official notifications, practical examinations for both classes will be conducted from January 1 to January 20, 2026, while theory exams for Class 12 will start on February 20, 2026, followed by Class 10 exams from February 21, 2026.