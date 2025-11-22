CGBSE Exam Date Sheet 2026 OUT: Check Class 10 And 12 Time Table
The class 10 board exam will be conducted between February 21 to March 13, while class 12 exam will be conducted between February 20 to March 18, 2026.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the schedule for the Class 10 and 12 examinations for 2026. The exams will be held in March and April 2026. Students of Class 10 and Class 12 (across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams) can view and download the official timetable in PDF format from the board’s website: https://cgbse.nic.in/.
According to official notifications, practical examinations for both classes will be conducted from January 1 to January 20, 2026, while theory exams for Class 12 will start on February 20, 2026, followed by Class 10 exams from February 21, 2026.
CGBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026
CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
How to Download the CGBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and 12
Visit cgbse.nic.in.
Go to “Information counter” section on the home page.
Next, click on “High School / Higher Secondary / D.P.Ed (1st & 2nd Year) Main Exam Year 2026 Time Table”
The CGBSE date sheet 2026 class 10 and 12 will be available in form of a PDF.
CGBSE Date Sheet 2026 Direct Link
You can download the timetable by visiting the following link directly from your mobile or computer - https://cgbse.nic.in/Documents/2025/TIME_TABLE_2026-1.PDF.
The CGBSE timetable outlines the exam dates along with the timings and instructions that students must follow. Having a clear idea of the schedule helps students plan better. For Class 10 students, these exams often influence the stream they pick for future studies, while Class 12 scores are important for getting into colleges and can significantly impact students’ career direction.