CFA Level I Success Drops To 43% As AI Models Ace Final Exam

Thousands of people sat for the first of three tests in August to become chartered financial analysts, and less than half passed. At the same time, artificial-intelligence models — the systems many in finance are afraid will someday take their jobs — have now advanced to the point they can ace the final level of the CFA exam in minutes.

Of candidates who sat for the Level I test in August, 43% passed, down from a 45% success rate for those who took the exam in May and February, the CFA Institute said on Thursday. Still, that’s higher than the 41% average for the past decade and the lows from 2021, when exam performance was hurt by test-taking deferrals amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, the evolution of machine learning has put more focus on the use of AI tools in finance roles. Large-language models have demonstrated the ability to pass Level III of the CFA tests — the final exam — far faster than any human, according to a recent study from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“AI can augment decision-making, but human professionals must challenge, validate and interpret AI outputs, especially in complex or novel scenarios,” Chris Wiese, managing director for education at the institute, said in a statement.