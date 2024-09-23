India Launches AI Security Certification Program In Partnership With SISA

Certified Security Professional for Artificial Intelligence is a joint project between Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and SISA, a global leader in forensics driven Cyber Security.

Speaking at the launch event at SISA headquarters in Bengaluru, Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In said the curated programme will enrich the skills to adapt and deploy secure and trustworthy AI in work environments.