'Centuries-Old Wounds Healing', PM Modi Says In Ayodhya

Recalling the journey of Lord Ram, Modi said, 'Ram left as a prince but returned as 'Maryada Purushottam'. The wisdom of sages, the guidance of mentors, the friendship of Nishad Raj, the devotion of Shabari, and the commitment of countless others shaped him. A developed India will need this same collective strength too.' The prime minister also said that India must look beyond the present and plan for future generations.