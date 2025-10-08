Centre Suggests Banning 'Coldrif' Cough Syrup Maker; Ball In Tamil Nadu FDA's Court

The central government has recommended cancellation of license of Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures 'Coldrif' cough syrup, and it is up to the state drug regulator to decide its action, Health Ministry sources told NDTV.

The 'Form 25' or license to manufacture common formulation allopathic drugs is given by the state drug controllers and are governed by them.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Directorate General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has already recommended cancellation of license for Sresan Pharma after the Diethylene Glycol presence in 'Coldrif' was confirmed, sources said.

The cancellation too has to be done by the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, they said.