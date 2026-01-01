Centre Launches Digital System To Process Rs 2 Lakh Crore Fertilizer Subsidy

Union Fertilizers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday inaugurated an integrated e-bill system that will enable the government to process fertilizer subsidies worth approximately Rs 2 lakh crore. The system marks a shift from manual, paper-based processes to a fully digital workflow, eliminating the physical movement of bills, an official statement said.

'This online system will play a significant role in strengthening transparent, efficient and technology-driven governance,' Nadda said at the launch event. Fertilizers Secretary Rajat Kumar Mishra called the launch 'a major milestone in modernising the department's financial operations'.

The initiative is the result of a technological partnership between the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) of the Department of Fertilizers and the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) of the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Ministry of Finance.

CGA Santosh Kumar said the transformation 'significantly enhances transparency and accountability by creating a centralised and tamper-proof digital audit trail for all financial transactions, thereby facilitating easier monitoring and audits.' The system provides real-time oversight of expenditures and strengthened financial control, with all payments tracked and reported centrally.