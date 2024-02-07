Centre Launches 'Bharat Rice': What Is It, Price, How To Buy And All You Need To Know

An official release stated Bharat Rice is part of the government's efforts to provide affordable essential commodities to the general public.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution is launching the retail sale of 'Bharat Rice' to consumers through three central co-operative agencies: NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) , NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India), and Kendriya Bhandar. The first phase will allocate 5 LMT (Lakh Metric Tonnes) of rice for retail sale under the 'Bharat Rice' brand.