Centre Launches 'Bharat Rice': What Is It, Price, How To Buy And All You Need To Know
This initiative follows the formal launch of subsidised wheat under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' in November last year.
The government has launched 'Bharat Rice' at a subsidised rate of Rs 29 per kg. The subsidised rice will be available in 5 kg and 10 kg packs, with the initiative aimed at curbing inflationary trends in the food economy.
What Is Bharat Rice?
An official release stated Bharat Rice is part of the government's efforts to provide affordable essential commodities to the general public.
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution is launching the retail sale of 'Bharat Rice' to consumers through three central co-operative agencies: NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) , NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India), and Kendriya Bhandar. The first phase will allocate 5 LMT (Lakh Metric Tonnes) of rice for retail sale under the 'Bharat Rice' brand.
How To Buy Bharat Rice?
Initially, Bharat Rice will be available for purchase from mobile vans and physical outlets of the three central cooperative agencies: Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, and NCCF. The rice will also be made available through other retail chains, including e-commerce platforms, in the near future.
Bharat Rice: Pricing And Availability
Bharat Rice is now available in family-friendly 5 kg and 10 kg bags at a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 29 per kg.
Other Subsidised Commodities
This initiative follows the formal launch of subsidised wheat under the brand name 'Bharat Atta' in November last year. Besides Bharat Rice, the government also provides Bharat Dal at Rs 60 per kg and onion at Rs 25 per kg through Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, and NCCF to provide relief to consumers.
Launch Event and Minister's Statements
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles, and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the sale of Bharat Rice and flagged off 100 mobile vans for its distribution. During the event, Goyal emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and the general public.