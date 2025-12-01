Centre Dispels Claim That India Asked For Custody Of Imran Khan

The Union government debunked a rumour that India had asked for the custody of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a post on social media platform X by PIB Fact Check on Monday.

It stated that many Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a fabricated letter on social media, which claims that the Indian Government has requested Pakistan to send Imran Khan to India as a political prisoner. The claims attrbute this letter to a top-secret Ministry of External Affairs document that allegedly leaked online.

PIB Fact Check called the letter "fake".

"The claims being made in this letter are false, baseless, and part of an ongoing disinformation campaign being pushed by Pakistan against India," the post said. "Do not share unverified content. Trust only official Government of India sources for accurate information," it added.

It further said that if users come across any suspicious document related to the Government of India, they should report it to the @PIBFactCheck 'X' handle, or at the phone number +918799711259 or the website factcheck@pib.gov.in.