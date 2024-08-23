Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore For Flood Relief In Tripura

The central government announced on Friday that it will release Rs 40 crore for flood-affected Tripura, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 11 National Disaster Response Force teams, three columns of the Army, and four helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state government in relief and rescue operations, Shah shared on X.

"No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi government standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times," the Home Minister said on X.