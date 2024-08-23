NDTV ProfitNationCentre Approves Rs 40 Crore For Flood Relief In Tripura
Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore For Flood Relief In Tripura

At least 22 people have lost their lives, and two others are missing in Tripura following incessant rainfall, floods, and landslides in the past few days, officials said.

23 Aug 2024, 01:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Agartala: Personnel from Tripura Disaster Management Authority evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.(Source: PTI)</p></div>
Agartala: Personnel from Tripura Disaster Management Authority evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, on the outskirts of Agartala, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.(Source: PTI)

The central government announced on Friday that it will release Rs 40 crore for flood-affected Tripura, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 11 National Disaster Response Force teams, three columns of the Army, and four helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state government in relief and rescue operations, Shah shared on X.

"No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi government standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times," the Home Minister said on X.

After the ongoing downpour damaged their homes, approximately 65,400 residents have sought refuge in 450 relief camps across the state.

The severe weather conditions in Tripura have affected around 17 lakh people in total.

The India Meteorological Department issued a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the state on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

