Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore For Flood Relief In Tripura
At least 22 people have lost their lives, and two others are missing in Tripura following incessant rainfall, floods, and landslides in the past few days, officials said.
The central government announced on Friday that it will release Rs 40 crore for flood-affected Tripura, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 11 National Disaster Response Force teams, three columns of the Army, and four helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state government in relief and rescue operations, Shah shared on X.
"No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi government standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times," the Home Minister said on X.
Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of â¹40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people. The 11 NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of theâ¦— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2024
After the ongoing downpour damaged their homes, approximately 65,400 residents have sought refuge in 450 relief camps across the state.
The severe weather conditions in Tripura have affected around 17 lakh people in total.
The India Meteorological Department issued a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of the state on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)