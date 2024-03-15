Centre Appoints 22 Joint Secretaries In Different Depts

Sanjay Pandey has been appointed as financial advisor and chief account officer, EPFO, Kunal Satyarthi will be joint secretary in the department of land resources, Mahabir Prasad will be joint secretary and financial advisor at ministry of power, Ajeet Kumar Srivastava has been named commissioner, national education society for tribal students (NESTS) and Sarwesh Kumar Arya will be joint secretary in the ministry of women and child development, the order said. PTI AKV NB