Central Support To Meghalaya Increased 231% In A Decade: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that central financial support to Meghalaya has seen a 23% increase in 10 years, in comparison to the previous decade. Between 2014 and 2024, the state received a total of Rs 89,335 crore in tax devolution and Grants-in-Aid from the Centre, Rs 62,362 crore more than what it received between 2004 and 2014, when the total stood at Rs 26,973 crore, she said here.