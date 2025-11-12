Center Orders States To Set Up Chest Clinics, Strengthen Hospitals Amid Rising Air Pollution Health Risks

In response to escalating cases of lung and heart diseases linked to air pollution, the central government has issued a comprehensive advisory to all states and districts.

The directive mandates the establishment of chest clinics in every district and urban health center, alongside strengthening primary, community, and district hospitals with essential medicines, oxygen support, ventilators, and trained staff.

States have also been instructed to activate task forces, enforce dust-control measures at construction sites, and implement the Graded Response Action Plan to curb pollution-related health hazards.

Strengthen healthcare facilities (PHCs, CHCs, DHs) with:

Adequate medicines, oxygen, nebulizers, ventilators, emergency beds.

Trained staff and surveillance of air pollution–related illnesses.

Create sentinel hospitals to monitor and report air pollution–related illnesses.

Every hospital will have daily patient reporting.

Data to be analysed by District and State Nodal Officers under NPCCHH.

Health workers have been instructed to go door-to-door to identify vulnerable individuals and advise them on precautionary measures.

States have been instructed to:

For dust at construction sites spray water for control.

Keep materials covered and provide workers with masks and kits.

Regular health checkups and training for construction workers have been made mandatory.

In case of increased pollution, children up to grade 5 have been advised to study online.

The Center has mandated that all states strictly adhere to the Graded Response Action Plan.

Task forces at the state and district levels have been immediately activated.

On Wednesday, air quality levels in Delhi continued to depriciate as it slipped into 'Hazardous' category on Wednesday. The city's Air Quality Index reached 734, according to data from aqi.in. It was 2.2 times higher than the average in India.

The city's air quality has become a major concern for its residents. Particulate Matter stood at 443 µg/m³, while PM10 levels were at a concerning 621 µg/m³. Both are indicators of harmful particles in the air that can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, leading to serious health issues, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.