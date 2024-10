The cabinet committee approved two projects of the Railway Ministry for Rs 6,798 crore.

The approved projects include doubling of the Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections, covering 256 kms and construction of a new line between Errupalem and Namburu via Amaravati, covering 57 km.

(This is a developing story.)