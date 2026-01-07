Census Dates Out: First Phase To Start From April 1 This Year

The first phase of Census 2027-- houselisting operations-- will take place between April 1 and September 30 this year in all states and Union territories over a 30-day period specified by each state and UT, a government notification said on Wednesday.

There will also be an option for self-enumeration to be conducted in 15 days' time period just before the start of houselisting operations of 30 days, said the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The decadal exercise which was scheduled to take place in 2021 got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mammoth exercise to give a headcount of country's population will be conducted in two phases -- houselisting and housing census from April to September, 2026; and population enumeration (PE) in February 2027.

The houselisting and housing census systematically lists out all the structures, houses and households throughout the country for preparation of a sound frame for conduct of the population enumeration.